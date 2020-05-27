Street Fighter V Season V Will Add Five New Characters and Three New Stages

A new season of additional content is coming to Street Fighter V.

Today, Capcom confirmed that they are planning to do a final Season V for the game, which will add five new fighters as well as three new stages. More details on the matter will be revealed later this Summer.

We know our players are wondering what’s next for Street Fighter V, so we have some exciting news to share. Due to the positive reception to Season 4 and Champion Edition, we are planning to do a final Season “V”, which will add “V” more fighters to the roster. Three new stages are also being planned. That’s all for now, but we’ll be back later this summer to share more details regarding the new content coming to Street Fighter V.

The latest version of the game is the Champion Edition, which includes all of the content released so far for the game, including a total of 40 characters. This version of the game was considered pretty much as the definitive edition of the game, so it is likely that Capcom decided to develop more new content to the game due to the current pandemic that likely slowed down the development of the next entry in the series.

Street Fighter V: Championship Edition is now available on PC and PlayStation 4 worldwide.