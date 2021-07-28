Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Summer Update 2021 Show to Provide Updates on Oro, Akira

More information on Street Fighter V: Champion Edition upcoming DLC characters will be revealed next week, Capcom confirmed.

Today, the Japanese publisher announced the Summer Update 2021 show, which will air exclusively on Twitch next week, on August 3rd at 3:00 PM PDT. The show will provide updates and behind the scene looks on upcoming content like Oro, Akira, and more. As both characters are supposed to release during Summer 2021, it's likely we will hear more about possible release dates.

The #SFVSummerUpdate2021 show is coming your way, exclusively on Twitch! Join us for updates and behind the scenes looks on #SFV including Oro, Akira, and more! 🔔 https://t.co/5IhVRFAoLC pic.twitter.com/KbdbY3ZJ4o — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) July 28, 2021

The previous Street Fighter V: Champion Edition show was held back in April, revealing the release date for Rose, the second DLC character released as part of the game's final season following Dan Hibiki, and showing Oro and Akira in action for the first time. The fifth and final character for the season has yet to be revealed.

Dan - A mainstay from the Street Fighter Alpha series and last appearing in Street Fighter IV, Dan Hibiki will be bringing his (over) confidence and iconic “Taunt” to Street Fighter V. A training partner of Ryu and Ken, Dan considers himself well-equipped to “school” other players with his unique Saikyo-ryu (“Strongest Style”) fighting style. Release timing: Winter 2020

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition is now available on PC and PlayStation 4 worldwide.