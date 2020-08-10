Street Fighter Executive Producer Yoshinori Ono Resigns Position After Serving Almost 30 Years at Capcom

Capcom brand manager and Executive Producer on the Street Fighter series, Yoshinori Ono, is leaving the company after being with the company for almost 3 decades.

Ono joined Capcom back 1994 as sound engineer and has since climbed the company’s ranks. After being promoted to producer, general manager and head of consumer games, he was appointed corporate officer in 2013 and served as Director of Capcom Taiwan between 2014 and 2016.

Ono announced his departure from Capcom through Twitter over the weekend, thanking everyone for their support over the years. We've included his message down below:

There have been many unexpected events occurred globally in 2020. Especially the COVID19 has been significantly affecting many people’s life and health all over the world. I’m praying that all of you and your loved ones are staying safe and healthy. Since Capcom Cup in 2013, the Capcom Pro Tour has become an annual event because of the continued tremendous support from the players and Fighting Game Community members in the world.

We at Capcom had many internal discussions about the format for the CPT 2020. It took a long time for us to decide the format for this year, but we believe that conducting the event itself would repay those who has been supporting the CPT, regardless of what the format is. Needless to say, I understand there has been some criticism about this particular format. However, I’m fully convinced that it is important to shed light on various hopes by keeping the event even in this way.

Additionally, I’m extremely grateful that so many players and Fighting Game Community members and its related individuals have been supporting us so that we can make the CPT happen this year. I’ve been with the Street Fighter brand for a long time, experiencing good times, bad times, and even non-existent times.

My heart is filled with appreciation to those players who’ve been giving warm and kind support on the brand especially little over the past decade or so as all the activities on the Street Fighter brand regained sunshine and grew its liveliness. And now, after serving almost 30 years at Capcom, I am leaving the company in this summer. This means that I will resign my position as the brand manager for Capcom’s various titles including Street Fighter.

Capcom staff in the new generation will continue taking care of the Street Fighter brand and leading the World Warriors. And, I do believe that they will continue making Street Fighter extraordinary. I will look forward to seeing the new Street Fighter brand and how it’s going to be expanded, as just one of regular gamers next time around.

I’ve been trying to contact those whom I’ve gotten to work with in the past about my resignation. However, it’s quite difficult to reach out to all of people I’ve associated with throughout my career for almost three decades, so I’d like to humbly ask your kind understanding. When the opportunity comes, I’d like to extend warm greetings and my appreciation to those individuals and companies I’ve had a chance to work with.

Again, to many players, FGC and its operation staff, and all of Street Fighter fans, thank you so much for your continued support. I regret that I as the Street Fighter series executive producer, wasn’t able to do “SHORYUKEN” together with you all at each event in 2020, so please allow me to shout as my closing statement in this message to you.

3 2 1 SHORYUKEN!

Street Fighter Series Executive Producer Yoshinori Ono