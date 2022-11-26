Street Fighter 6 Has Just Been Rated in Asia

Street Fighter 6, the next installment in the popular fighting series, has just received an age rating in Asia.

The upcoming fighting title has been rated fit for 15-year-olds by the Korean Rating Board, and while this doesn’t necessarily mean that the game will be released soon, it might suggest that a release announcement isn’t that far off from now. In general, games receive their ratings close to release.

Capcom has yet to announce the game’s release date officially, and we only know that the publisher is planning to launch the game somewhere next year. Based on Capcom’s own financials, the publisher isn’t planning to release the game before April 2023. We’ll update you as soon as more information about Street Fighter 6 comes in. For now, stay tuned.

Street Fighter 6 was officially announced during the Capcom Pro Tour 2021 Season Final in February of this year. Here’s what we wrote about the title in our closed beta hands-on preview:

"Speaking about characters, Street Fighter 6 does a great job of making classic fighters feel fresh without taking away their uniqueness or locking away the most powerful and fun options behind other mechanics. Ryu is still the classic shoto who can control space with fireballs, proper positioning, and anti-air attacks, but has now gained the ability to power up his Hadoken and the new move Hashogeki with a Denjin install inspired by his Street Fighter V V-Trigger I without having to spend resources. One of his Super Arts also allows for some great-looking and powerful wall bounce combos that give the character a whole new dimension. Ken, on the other hand, has received some new kick moves that further differentiate him from Ryu, and his SFV V-Skill 1 is available as a regular move that can be used to close the gap, perform unique combos, and power-up some of his attacks with flames, like his Shoryuken. Guile, Chun-Li, and Juri all had some of their previously V system exclusive tricks added to their moveset as well, making them great to play, so, in terms of character and combat design, the game is definitely on point."