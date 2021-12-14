Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin New Screenshots Showcase Fifth Warrior of Light, Job System and More

New Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin screenshots have been shared online today, showcasing the fifth Warrior of Light, the Fiend of Wind Tiamat, the Job System, and more.

The new screenshots, which can be found below, reveal the identity of the fifth Warrior of Light, Sophia, who is just as determined as Jack to defeat Chaos, Astos, Tiamat, the Fiend of Wind, some events, and the Job System, which will allow players to switch jobs and level them up by obtaining Job Points and unlock more advanced Jobs coming with much better skills.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin New Livestream to Air This Week





























We are likely to see Sophia in action in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin later this week, as a new livestream set for December 18th will provide new information on the game and how it will tie with the original Final Fantasy.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin releases on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on March 18th, 2022.