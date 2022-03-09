Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin New Demo Discovered on the PlayStation Network Database

A new Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin demo will be made available soon on PlayStation consoles, judging from some recent findings.

PlayStation Game Size discovered this new demo on the PlayStation Network database, confirming it will be available for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 and that it will be 35.730 GB big on PlayStation 5. Apparently, it will be possible to transfer progress from the demo into the final game as well, unlike the previous trial versions.

🚨 STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN DEMO VERSION (PS5) ⬜ Download Size : 35.730 GB 🟪 #StrangerOfParadise #PS5

🟫 @fforigin pic.twitter.com/tsQbynVZGq — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) March 9, 2022

Yes %100 on State Of Play , Demo Save Transfer To Full Game Also Available For PS4 — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) March 9, 2022

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin launches next week, on March 18th, on PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.