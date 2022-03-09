Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin New Demo Discovered on the PlayStation Network Database
A new Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin demo will be made available soon on PlayStation consoles, judging from some recent findings.
PlayStation Game Size discovered this new demo on the PlayStation Network database, confirming it will be available for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 and that it will be 35.730 GB big on PlayStation 5. Apparently, it will be possible to transfer progress from the demo into the final game as well, unlike the previous trial versions.
🚨 STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN DEMO VERSION (PS5)
⬜ Download Size : 35.730 GB
🟪 #StrangerOfParadise #PS5
🟫 @fforigin pic.twitter.com/tsQbynVZGq
— PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) March 9, 2022
Yes %100 on State Of Play , Demo Save Transfer To Full Game
Also Available For PS4
— PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) March 9, 2022
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin launches next week, on March 18th, on PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
From Team Ninja (Nioh, Ninja Gaiden, Dead or Alive) comes a brand new take on the Final Fantasy series.
Jack and his allies, Ash and Jed, burn with the resolve to defeat Chaos as they throw open the gates to the Chaos Shrine. Yet doubts remain – are they truly the Warriors of Light the prophecy foretold?
Step into a world of dark fantasy and revel in exhilarating action-packed battles.
Deep, varied combat
Dive into wildly different movesets based on equipped weapons to change combos, unlock new attacks via upgrades and add job specializations that help widen the skillsets of Jack and his cohorts. In classic Final Fantasy fashion, HP, MP and potions must be carefully balanced with the limited-use soul shield ability to lessen incoming damage - all in real-time. In a new twist, resting at save points also brings back enemies for easy grinding and balancing risk/reward.
Extensive character customization
Each piece of equipment not only changes base stats, but helps add stylish dark fantasy flair. Equip multiple pieces in a set to not only complete the look, but deepen the stat bonuses available to your party. Job-based skill trees help craft a party that support each other with abilities and special attacks that can offset weaknesses and bolster strengths; customize your party according to your play style.
