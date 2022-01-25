[UPDATED] Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin New Screenshots Showcase Jobs, Fiends and More

[Update] Square Enix also shared yet another new Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin trailer that focuses on the combat system. You can check it out below.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Brings the Drama and Sinatra in a Final Trailer

[Original Story] New Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin screenshots have been shared online, providing a new look at the upcoming action RPG by Square Enix and Team Ninja.

The new screenshots, which have been shared on the Official PlayStation Blog together with the latest trailer, showcase the Fiend of Water Kraken and the Fiend of Earth Lich, the Red Mage, Berserker and Samurai advanced jobs, and more.















Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin launches on March 18th, 2022 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.