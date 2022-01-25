[UPDATED] Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin New Screenshots Showcase Jobs, Fiends and More
[Update] Square Enix also shared yet another new Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin trailer that focuses on the combat system. You can check it out below.
[Original Story] New Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin screenshots have been shared online, providing a new look at the upcoming action RPG by Square Enix and Team Ninja.
The new screenshots, which have been shared on the Official PlayStation Blog together with the latest trailer, showcase the Fiend of Water Kraken and the Fiend of Earth Lich, the Red Mage, Berserker and Samurai advanced jobs, and more.
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin launches on March 18th, 2022 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.
With the memory of their struggle buried deep in their hearts...Fight your way through fierce battles with a variety of means to defeat your enemies. With multiple difficulty options and a wide selection of jobs and weapons available to customize your party, you can choose exactly how you want to play.Will restoring the crystals' light usher in peace or a new form of darkness? ...Or perhaps something else entirely?
Deep, varied combat
Dive into wildly different movesets based on equipped weapons to change combos, unlock new attacks via upgrades and add job specializations that help widen the skillsets of Jack and his cohorts. In classic Final Fantasy fashion, HP, MP and potions must be carefully balanced with the limited-use soul shield ability to lessen incoming damage - all in real-time. In a new twist, resting at save points also brings back enemies for easy grinding and balancing risk/reward.
Extensive character customization
Each piece of equipment not only changes base stats, but helps add stylish dark fantasy flair. Equip multiple pieces in a set to not only complete the look, but deepen the stat bonuses available to your party. Job-based skill trees help craft a party that support each other with abilities and special attacks that can offset weaknesses and bolster strengths; customize your party according to your play style.
