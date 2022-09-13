Menu
Stellar Blade is the New Name for Project Eve, Fresh Trailer Offers Visually-Stunning Action

Nathan Birch
Sep 13, 2022
Stellar Blade

Last year, Sony showed off Project Eve, a visually-impressive new action game from South Korean developer Shift Up. The game garnered plenty of interest for its stylish combat and detailed anime-style character designs, but we haven’t heard much about the game since its surprise debut.

Well, today during Sony’s latest State of Play presentation a new Project Eve trailer was released, except the game isn’t called Project Eve anymore. The game now goes by Stellar Blade, but the action looks every bit as intense (and, uh, bouncy) as before. Interestingly, the trailer was also preceded by a “Sony Interactive Entertainment presents” title card, implying the company is now publishing the game, which has been confirmed to be a PS5 console exclusive. Check out the latest trailer Stellar Blade for yourself, below.

Well, that looks intense. Need to know more? The director of Stellar Blade had a bit more to say about it, via the PlayStation Blog

"The meaning of Stellar Blade

The title is a combination of “Stellar,” which signifies stars in Latin, and “Blade,” which defines Eve’s existence. Where the point of that blade will lead you to, that’s entirely up to you.

Mankind’s last remaining city on Earth, Xion

Eve and her comrades land on the surface to reclaim the extinct Earth and cross paths with a survivor named Adam. Eve is then led by Adam to the last surviving city, Xion, where she meets the elder of the town Orcal and is told many stories. In order to serve her mission to save Earth, Eve develops close relationships with the key members of Xion and contributes to rebuilding the city. On a mission to save Earth from the NA:tive, Eve is also faced with helping out the citizens of Xion. Whether you will help the survivors or not, depends purely on your decision as the player.

Action-packed battles against fierce bosses

Stellar Blade introduces action combat that require deflecting and evading the NA:tives’ attack at a precise timing that will also connect to combos and unique skills. Throughout the game, you will arm yourself with unique Beta Skills and intense Burst Skills, which I promise will be pleasing to the eye. Brace yourselves… Bosses’ strengths are on a completely different level compared to the common NA:tives, offering a challenging and strategic combat encounter. All these actions will allow you to further immerse yourself into the story and understand Eve’s emotions. Get ready to embark on a journey with our powerful protagonist, Eve!"

Stellar Blade slashes its way onto PS5 (and PC presumably, since it’s only a PS5 console exclusive) sometime in 2023.

Order