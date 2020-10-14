These Extremely Limited Cyberpunk 2077-Themed SteelSeries Headset and Mousepad Accessories Are Must-Haves for Fans

SteelSeries has kicked off its Limited Edition program, starting with the extremely-limited Cyberpunk 2077-themed SteelSeries headset and mousepad accessories.

As said, these items are only available in limited quantities so be sure to grab them before they are gone.

As the official audio partner of Cyberpunk 2077 and CD Projekt Red, the SteelSeries Cyberpunk 2077 Collection provides the definitive way to experience the immersive audio and futuristic style of the world of Cyberpunk, powered by the most award-winning products line in gaming.

Included with the SteelSeries Cyberpunk 2077 collection are the Arctis 1 Wireless Netrunner Edition alongside Cyberpunk 2077-themed mousepads by QcK and the Booster Packs for the Arctis Pro series. These booster packs include themed speaker plates and Ski Goggle headbands to complete your Cyberpunk 2077 setup. We reviewed the Arctis 1 Wireless last year and we can really recommend this amazing on-the-go headset that works on PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Android.

"As the official gaming audio partner of CD Projekt Red and Cyberpunk 2077, SteelSeries has created four new sets of accessories to go with the original line of Cyberpunk 2077-branded headsets and products", SteelSeries writes. "The Militech, Arasaka, and Kang Tao QcK L mousepads perfectly match the Arctis Pro booster packs inspired by the three in-game factions. SteelSeries has also created a new QcK L with the iconic art from the game’s cover."

The various mousepads are available for $24.99 through the SteelSeries store.

Exclusive QcK micro-woven cloth for maximum control

Optimized for low and high CPI tracking movements

Durable and washable for easy cleaning

450 mm x 400 mm x 2 mm

The Arctis Pro Booster packs can be purchased for $39.99 and are only available for SteelSeries.com members.