Specifications of the Steam Deck Portable console have officially been listed and it looks to be the first AMD Van Gogh APU-powered device. Steam Deck is powered by the Steam OS 3.0 & will allow gamers to access the full Steam gaming experience in a handheld form factor.

AMD Van Gogh APU Powered Steam Deck Portable Console Official, Features Zen 2 CPU & RDNA 2 GPU Cores For Over 2 TFLOPs Horsepower

Based on the official specifications sheet, the AMD Van Gogh APU powering Valve's brand new Steam Deck console is a very entry-level chip that packs more performance than the original Sony PlayStation 4. The AMD Van Gogh APU features the Zen 2 CPU and RDNA 2 GPU architecture. It is stated to run all AAA games very well since the resolution of the console would be limited to 1280x800 (16:10 aspect ratio) & there would be optimizations based around the SteamOS which would allow even better graphics performance.

Being powered by an AMD Van Gogh APU that features the RDNA 2 GPU architecture also means that Steam Deck will get full leverage from AMD FideilityFX Super Resolution (FSR), providing even higher performance boost in titles that utilize the feature set.

So coming to the detailed technical specifications, you are looking at the AMD Van Gogh APU with 4 cores and 8 threads. The CPU will operate at a base clock speed of 2.4 GHz and will turbo up to 3.5 GHz. As for the GPU, you are getting the AMD RDNA 2 architecture with 8 Compute Units for a total of 512 stream processors which will clock up to 1600 MHz. The CPU will offer 448 GFlops while the GPU will offer 1.6 TFLOPs of FP32 horsepower for a total of over 2 TFLOPs performance, making it faster than the original Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles.

The overview of the Steam Deck official specifications is listed below:

Compute

Processor: AMD APU

CPU: Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32)

GPU: 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32)

APU power: 4-15W

RAM: 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM (5500 MT/s)

Storage: 64 GB eMMC (PCIe Gen 2 x1)

256 GB NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x4)

512 GB high-speed NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x4)

All models include a high-speed microSD card slot

AMD Van Gogh APU Render (via Valve):

Additional technical features of the Steam Deck console include 16 GB of LPDDR5 (5500 MT/s) memory, 64 GB of eMMC (PCIe Gen 2 x1), 256 GB of NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x4) storage, 512 GB of high-speed NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x4) storage and an additional microSD that supports high-speed cards for expanded storage. The display, as mentioned, is a 7" diagonal LCD with a 400 nits brightness and a 60 Hz refresh rate. I/O includes Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band WiFi, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, USB-C with DisplayPort 1.4, and a 45W USB Type-C PD3.0 power supply input.

The console makes use of HD haptics and includes 2 x 32.mm trackpads with 55% better latency than the Steam controller. There's also a 6-axis Gyro and you can expect all the gamepad controls at your fingertips.

There are three variants of the Steam Deck listed with the base variant (64 GB) priced at $399 US, the 256 GB variant priced at $529 US, and the 512 GB variant priced at $649 US. The console starts shipping in December 2021 and reservations open on 16th July (10 AM PDT). You can reserve your Steam Deck console through this link.