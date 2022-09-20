Menu
Company

Steam Deck Production Ahead of Schedule, Valve Already Getting Started on Q4 Reservations

Nathan Birch
Sep 20, 2022, 05:15 PM EDT
Steam Deck

Are you eager to finally get your hands on a shiny new Steam Deck before the holidays roll around? Well, if you’ve got a Steam Deck reservation marked Q4 2022 you’re in luck – in fact, you may even get your Deck a bit early. Per Valve, they’ve already managed to fulfill all Q3 Steam Deck pre-orders and are going to start sending out emails for Q4 reservations early.

“Hello, just a quick note about shipping today. As some folks on the internet have noticed (we see you Reddit!), we're speeding through reservations at an accelerated pace. This is due to increased production, and we've beaten our own estimates yet again. With today’s batch of emails we’ve now sent invitations for all reservations in the Q3 (July-September) bucket.

Related StoryKai Powell
Valkyrie Elysium (PS5) Hands-On Demo Impressions – Purify Demo Souls

Now that Q3 is done early, we're going to get a head start on the next set of reservations, and are fulfilling reservations that were scheduled for the Q4 window. We've updated the store page to reflect this, with an updated bucket description: September-December. That's it for today, more to come soon!”

If you do have a Q4 Steam Deck reservation, keep an eye on your inbox. Once an email has been sent, you only have 72 hours to click the link and purchase your Deck, so don’t lollygag! But maybe you’re not sure if actually want that Steam Deck after all? Wccftech’s Kai Powell found it to be a worthy piece of portable tech in his full review

“Valve's Steam Deck is a portable powerhouse that can handle the majority of what you can throw at it, although it might take some tweaks here and there to get that true PC experience. For all but a small sliver of the Steam back catalog, there will be some tweaks or setup necessary to make each game shine.”

Valve has recently opened up Steam Deck pre-orders in a number of new countries, including Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong. Valve has also promised updated Steam Deck models will be coming eventually, but haven’t specified exactly when.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order