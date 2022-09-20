Steam Deck Production Ahead of Schedule, Valve Already Getting Started on Q4 Reservations

Are you eager to finally get your hands on a shiny new Steam Deck before the holidays roll around? Well, if you’ve got a Steam Deck reservation marked Q4 2022 you’re in luck – in fact, you may even get your Deck a bit early. Per Valve, they’ve already managed to fulfill all Q3 Steam Deck pre-orders and are going to start sending out emails for Q4 reservations early.

“Hello, just a quick note about shipping today. As some folks on the internet have noticed (we see you Reddit!), we're speeding through reservations at an accelerated pace. This is due to increased production, and we've beaten our own estimates yet again. With today’s batch of emails we’ve now sent invitations for all reservations in the Q3 (July-September) bucket.

Now that Q3 is done early, we're going to get a head start on the next set of reservations, and are fulfilling reservations that were scheduled for the Q4 window. We've updated the store page to reflect this, with an updated bucket description: September-December. That's it for today, more to come soon!”

If you do have a Q4 Steam Deck reservation, keep an eye on your inbox. Once an email has been sent, you only have 72 hours to click the link and purchase your Deck, so don’t lollygag! But maybe you’re not sure if actually want that Steam Deck after all? Wccftech’s Kai Powell found it to be a worthy piece of portable tech in his full review…

“Valve's Steam Deck is a portable powerhouse that can handle the majority of what you can throw at it, although it might take some tweaks here and there to get that true PC experience. For all but a small sliver of the Steam back catalog, there will be some tweaks or setup necessary to make each game shine.”

Valve has recently opened up Steam Deck pre-orders in a number of new countries, including Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong. Valve has also promised updated Steam Deck models will be coming eventually, but haven’t specified exactly when.