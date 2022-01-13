Steam Deck on Track To Ship in February Says Valve, “Deck Verified” Program Ramping Up

Could the release of Valve’s Steam Deck be pushed back yet again? The anticipated handheld gaming PC has already been delayed once, and chip shortages are still very much a thing, so could the release date slip again? Thankfully, it seems that won’t be the case. Valve has provided an early 2022 update on the state of the Steam Deck, and according to them, they’ll be getting units “out the door” by late February.

Happy New Year! The team is back from the holiday and firing on all cylinders - we’ve got a few updates for you today. First and foremost, we’re on track to ship Steam Deck on time. Global pandemic, supply issues, and shipping issues notwithstanding, it looks like we'll be able to start getting these out the door by the end of February.

Of course, not everybody’s unit will ship in February, as they’re going out on a first-ordered, first-served basis. In case you’ve forgotten, you can check when your unit will be available here. Meanwhile, Valve has also been ramping up their Steam Deck Verified program (Portal 2 is the first game to officially receive the “Deck Verified” checkmark) by sending out testing kits to devs…

In parallel, work and testing for the Steam Deck Verified program has been underway. You’ll soon be able to see Deck Verified status for a growing set of Steam games. We’re checking four major categories: input, seamlessness, display, and system support. It’s also important that we give developers the ability to test their games in order to get that nice green Verified check, so we’ve been sending developer kits out in quantity. We've been approving another wave of dev kits, and hundreds have been shipped out in the last month (and we're continuing to approve and send out even more).

Sounds like it’s full speed ahead for the Steam Deck! Anybody out there expecting to get their hands on one this year?