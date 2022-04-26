Steam Deck New Client and OS Update Introduces Lock Screen Feature, Power Improvements, fTPM Support Enabling Win 11 Installation and More
A new Steam Deck Client and OS update has gone live today, introducing a new Lock Screen feature and many other improvements.
The Lock Screen feature allows the user to turn on a lock screen and PIN for the system. It can be set up to show on wake, boot, and when switching to Desktop mode. The update also adds localized keyboards for 21 languages and layouts, support for multiple windows within one application or game, an updated Achievements page design, and more.
Client Update:
- Added Lock Screen feature
- Lock screen is specific to device, and can be set to show up on wake, boot, login, and/or when switching to Desktop mode
- PIN can be entered using the touchscreen or controls
- Added localized keyboards for 21 languages and layouts
- Multiple keyboards can be enabled in Settings > Keyboard > Active Keyboards
- Use the new globe key on the keyboard to cycle between active keyboards
- Added support for multiple windows within one application or game.
- Press Steam to view active windows and select which window you would like to view
- Useful for web browsers or games with launchers
- Updated Achievements page design, making it faster to load and easier to navigate
- New achievements drop down allows players to quickly compare stats against any friend who also plays
- Add Friend and Pending Requests have been combined into a single new page for better handling of friend requests
- Added logic to detect and notify user when a microSD card doesn't match advertised storage size and specifications, instead of attempting to format (for a very long time)
- Fixed issue where Steam and (...) button couldn't be used with Remote Play when streaming games from PC
- More performance improvements for players with very large game libraries
The new Steam Deck OS update introduces a selection of performance and power improvements, such as an uncapped framerate setting, a Half-Rate Shading experimental option, fTPM support enabling Windows 11 installation, and more.
OS Update:
- Added messaging when a charger that doesn't meet the minimum bar is plugged in
- Added uncapped framerate setting in Quick Access menu > Performance
- Added Half-Rate Shading experimental option to Quick Access menu > Performance, forcing 2x2 Variable Rate Shading into existing games for power savings
- Added fTPM support, enabling Windows 11 installation
- Added button combo: hold "..." + "Volume Down" to reset PD contract in the cases where Steam Deck gets stuck due to an incompatible Type-C device
- Updated power LED to dim a few seconds after power supply connection events for better experience in dark environments
- Improved compatibility for a number of Type-C docks and PSUs
- Improved battery life in idle or very low usage scenarios
- Improved stability
- Fixed issues where the touchscreen does not work after some boots
- Fixed compatibility with some SD cards specifically when used as boot devices.
- Fixed extra haptic click when pressing on trackpads
- Fixed ACPI error spew in the kernel
More information on the latest Steam Deck Client and OS update can be found on Steam.