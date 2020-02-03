Steam Breaks Concurrent Users Record; VR Owners on the Rise

Valve's Steam platform has just broken its own record for concurrent online users, according to SteamDB data. The new record is 18,801,944 players, beating the previous one of 18,537,490 users from January 14th, 2018.

This certainly bodes well for Steam. For some reason, though, there seem to be a lot fewer players (over a million) who are actually playing games compared to the previous record.

In related Steam news, an analysis of the latest survey from December made by Road to VR suggests Virtual Reality gamers have reached an all-time record of 1.3 million 'monthly connected' on the platform.

On a year over year basis, VR owners are up 75% according to Road to VR's model. They've also modeled a projection of 2.75 million 'monthly connected Virtual Reality devices by the end of 2020.