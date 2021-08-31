Starfield Not a Timed Exclusive Confirms Aaron Greenberg, PC/Xbox are Your Only Options

Ever since Microsoft purchased Bethesda, certain fans have been holding out hope that maybe, somehow big upcoming games like Starfield wouldn’t be fully exclusive. Microsoft has only announced Starfield for PC and Xbox Series X/S, but maybe there’s an expiration date on that? Maybe the game will come to PlayStation eventually? Don’t count on it.

Xbox marketing boss Aaron Greenberg recently took to Twitter to snuff out PlayStation owners’ last hopes, unequivocally stating that Starfield is not a timed exclusive, and that PC and Xbox Series X/S are the platforms the game is being made for, full stop.

Heavily-Modded 4K The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion With Ray Tracing Effects Looks Better Than Vanilla Skyrim

We have tried to be as clear as possible, not a timed exclusive, this is simply where the game is being made. 💚 — Aaron “Day One On Game Pass” Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) August 30, 2021

So, there you are – you can officially stop wishing/hoping/asking for a PlayStation port of Starfield (gamers will never stop doing any of those things). Of course, the game might not end up being exclusive in a traditional sense if Microsoft achieves its goals of putting Xbox Game Pass on everything with a processor, so cross your fingers for that if you must.

Haven’t been keeping up with Starfield? You can check out new videos detailing some of its sci-fi locales here, and an official description, below.

Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery.

Starfield launches on PC and Xbox Series X/S on November 11, 2022. You can keep up with the latest info right here at Wccftech or by joining Bethesda’s Constellation mailing list.