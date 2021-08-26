Starfield Developer Videos Reveal Some of the Game’s Varied Sci-Fi Locales

Starfield’s big E3 reveal certainly generated a lot of excitement, but the game’s debut teaser trailer didn’t reveal much about what Bethesda promises is going to be a vast and varied sci-fi world. Where will you actually be going in Starfield? What will you be doing? Thankfully, Bethesda has revealed a bit more information via a series of developer videos that introduce three locations that will feature prominently in Starfield – New Atlantis, Neon, and Akila.

First up, we have New Atlantis, the capital city of the United Colonies. The city has that imposing, neon-lit Blade Runner feel, and Bethesda promises it will be a true melting pot featuring all manner of different races and ethnicities.

Age of Empires IV Latest Trailer Showcases the Rus and Holy Roman Empire Factions and More

Next up is the floating “pleasure city” of Neon. Built atop a former fishing platform on an aquatic world, everything changed for Neon when an alien fish that can get you high was discovered. The drug is called Aurora and people travel the galaxy to get that sweet, sweet fish high.

Finally, we have Akila, the capital of the Freestar Collective, and home to various scrappy libertarian types. Akila City is surrounded by walls, and outside them are deadly alien predators that are part wolf, part velociraptor (I dunno, sounds kind of cool to me).

Halo Infinite December Release Date Confirmed, Limited-Edition XSX and Controller Revealed

Interesting stuff! While New Atlantis seems kind of par for the sci-fi course, I’m glad Bethesda is thinking outside of the box with stuff like Neon and Akila. If they can successfully blend the unique worldbuilding of Fallout with the sci-fi theme, we could have something special on our hands.

Starfield launches on PC and Xbox Series X/S on November 11, 2022. You can keep up with the latest info by joining Bethesda’s Constellation mailing list. What do you think? Intrigued by these locations or is Starfield’s galaxy not doing it for you yet?