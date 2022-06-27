Starbucks and Samsung Partner to Release Galaxy S22 Cases and Earbuds

The Seattle-based coffee giant has partnered with Samsung to launch a new range of cases as well as TWS earbuds. The new lineup includes cases for Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds 2, and Galaxy Buds Live. The new Starbucks-branded cases will go on sale in Samsung's home market of South Korea starting tomorrow via Startbucks' Naver store and the app.

The Fun-Looking Samsung Galaxy S22 Cases from Starbucks are Hard to Miss

The Samsung X Starbucks case collection brings two cases for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, one each for Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ and two for the wireless earbuds. The Galaxy S22 Ultra cases are based on Samsung's official silicone case with strap and come in two color options. A light green case with a Starbucks badge on a striped strap and a dark green case with a Starbucks receipt printed on a white strap.

The Galaxy S22 Plus case is a dark green case with a Starbucks logo and "Count the stars in your Galaxy" tagline, while the Galaxy S22 case comes in a lighter shade of green, carrying the Starbucks logo.





Moving forward, we have some exciting cases for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Buds Live, and Buds Pro, as well. One of the two Galaxy Buds cases looks exactly like a standard protective case finished in dark green with the Starbucks logo on the lid. The other case is a bit more unique in terms of how it is designed as it is shaped to look like the Starbucks coffee cup with latte art on the lid. The cases are compatible with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds 2, and Galaxy Buds Live.









All the new Samsung x Starbucks cases are made from eco-friendly materials and they will be available in limited quantities through Starbucks' app, as well as the Naver store starting tomorrow. We are not sure if these cases will be launched in other markets aside from Korea but we will keep you updated if there is more information.