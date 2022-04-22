Star Wars The Force Unleashed Switch/PS3/Wii Comparison Shows Solid 60FPS, Fast Loading and Some Graphical Improvements

With Star Wars The Force Unleashed now available for the Nintendo Switch, a new comparison video has been released, comparing the Switch port to the older Nintendo Wii and PS3 versions.

Ported by the team behind the upcoming Knights of the Old Republic Remake, Aspyr Media, the enhanced Switch version is a port of 2008's Wii version of the popular game, complete with motion controls and multiplayer duel mode. So how does this enhanced version of the game compare to the old-gen Wii, PlayStation 2, and PlayStation 3 versions? YouTube channel "ElAnalistaDeBits" put the game to the test on the platforms to check out the differences in visuals and performance.

Although graphical improvements are minor, certain aspects, including shadows and texture filtering, appear to have been improved. The biggest improvement is on the performance side with the Switch version hitting a stable 60FPS, whereas the older versions of the game were either capped or suffered from V-sync issues. In addition, loading times on Nintendo's hybrid platform appear to be pretty fast, especially when compared to the PlayStation 3 version of the title.

Check out the comparison video down below and see how this Switch version performs.

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is available now globally for the Nintendo Switch. The port was officially announced during a Nintendo Direct earlier this year.