Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PlayStation Network Database Entry Reveals Early March Release Window

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the second entry in the series developed by Respawn, may release in early March 2023, according to new information discovered today.

As reported by reliable PlayStation Game Size, the upcoming third-person game set in the Star Wars universe is listed for an early March 2023 release on the PlayStation Network database. From today, the game can also be added to the PlayStation Network Wishlist. Interestingly enough, the game's Steam store page has also gone live today, so there's a good chance that Electronic Arts and Respawn are gearing up for some new announcements.

🚨 STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor™ , Store Page For Wishlist 🟦 https://t.co/z2lHFHDjlj pic.twitter.com/Zb3e3xmI3r — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) July 22, 2022

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be set five years after the original Jedi: Fallen Order. Once again, Cal will be accompanied by BD-1 as he will face the Empire again and grow his connection with the force:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the events of Jedi: Fallen Order. Cal must stay one step ahead of the Empire’s constant pursuit as he begins to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy. Accompanied by his trusty companion BD-1, Cal will meet and ally himself with an array of unique and interesting characters on his journey. Jedi: Survivor will expand on the series’ dynamic combat in new and innovative ways. In order to survive, Cal must learn new skills and grow his connection with the Force.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches sometime in 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One. You can learn more about the original Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order by checking out my review.