Menu
Company

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PlayStation Network Database Entry Reveals Early March Release Window

Francesco De Meo
Jul 22, 2022
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the second entry in the series developed by Respawn, may release in early March 2023, according to new information discovered today.

As reported by reliable PlayStation Game Size, the upcoming third-person game set in the Star Wars universe is listed for an early March 2023 release on the PlayStation Network database. From today, the game can also be added to the PlayStation Network Wishlist. Interestingly enough, the game's Steam store page has also gone live today, so there's a good chance that Electronic Arts and Respawn are gearing up for some new announcements.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Apex Legends Gaiden Event Offers Anime-Flavored Items Inspired by Naruto, One Piece, More

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be set five years after the original Jedi: Fallen Order. Once again, Cal will be accompanied by BD-1 as he will face the Empire again and grow his connection with the force:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the events of Jedi: Fallen Order. Cal must stay one step ahead of the Empire’s constant pursuit as he begins to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy. Accompanied by his trusty companion BD-1, Cal will meet and ally himself with an array of unique and interesting characters on his journey. Jedi: Survivor will expand on the series’ dynamic combat in new and innovative ways. In order to survive, Cal must learn new skills and grow his connection with the Force.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches sometime in 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One. You can learn more about the original Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order by checking out my review.

Products mentioned in this post

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
USD 31
Xbox Series S
USD 290
Xbox Series X
USD 499

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
Filter videos by
Order