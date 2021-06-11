Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Update Is Now Live

The Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S native update has now gone live worldwide.

Multiple online reports confirmed that the update is now available on all current-generation systems worldwide. The Xbox Series X update is around 49 GB big, while the PlayStation 5 update is slightly bigger, weighing at around 53 GB. Detailed update notes have yet to be released.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order originally released back in 2019 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Despite featuring a somewhat derivative experience, it is one of the best Star Wars games released in recent years.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order feels like a familiar experience, and this is both its main strength and major weakness. All of the elements of the game are well-crafted, but they feel quite derivative, as there is not a single gameplay mechanic that hasn't been more or less lifted from a major franchise. Despite the lack of innovation, the game developed by Respawn is one of the best single-player games released in recent times and a must-buy for any Star Wars fan. Even those with only a passing interest in the series will find plenty to like here, granted they are not expecting to play a revolutionary title.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.