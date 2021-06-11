Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Update Is Now Live
The Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S native update has now gone live worldwide.
Multiple online reports confirmed that the update is now available on all current-generation systems worldwide. The Xbox Series X update is around 49 GB big, while the PlayStation 5 update is slightly bigger, weighing at around 53 GB. Detailed update notes have yet to be released.
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order originally released back in 2019 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Despite featuring a somewhat derivative experience, it is one of the best Star Wars games released in recent years.
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order feels like a familiar experience, and this is both its main strength and major weakness. All of the elements of the game are well-crafted, but they feel quite derivative, as there is not a single gameplay mechanic that hasn't been more or less lifted from a major franchise. Despite the lack of innovation, the game developed by Respawn is one of the best single-player games released in recent times and a must-buy for any Star Wars fan. Even those with only a passing interest in the series will find plenty to like here, granted they are not expecting to play a revolutionary title.
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.
- Cinematic, immersive combat Jedi: Fallen order delivers the fantasy of becoming a Jedi through its innovative lightsaber combat system striking, parrying, dodging partnered with a suite of powerful force abilities you’ll need to leverage to overcome obstacles that stand in your way
- A new Jedi story begins: As a former Padawan on the run from the Empire, you must complete your training before Imperial Inquisitors discover your plan to revive the Jedi order
- The Galaxy Awaits: Ancient forests, windswept rock faces, and haunted jungles are all unique biomes you’ll explore in Jedi: Fallen order, with the freedom to decide when and where you go next
- A galaxy spanning adventure awaits in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen order, a new 3rd person action adventure title from Respawn Entertainment
