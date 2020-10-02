Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Is Getting More Content In The Future – Rumor

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, the action-adventure game based on the popular franchise released last year on PC and consoles, is going to get more content in the future, according to rumors.

Shinobi602, who proved to have access to insider information in the past, recently revealed that the game developed by Respawn is getting more content in the future. He sadly hasn't elaborated further, so we do not know if it's going to be cosmetic additions or story DLC expansions.

Indeed, ones I intend to replay at least once more. Plus more content coming down the pipe for DOOM and Jedi Fallen Order. — Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) October 1, 2020

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order did receive some additional content earlier this year with a free update that added a proper New Game Plus mode as well as Combat Challenges and more.

New Journey + added Unlocked after beating the game All cosmetic unlocks are carried over All lightsaber colours are available from the start Exclusive dark side-themed cosmetics available in NJ+ Inquisitor uniform Protection and Defence I & II lightsaber parts Red kyber crystal

Meditation Training game modes added as part of NJ+ Combat Challenges Wave-based game modes to fight against preset enemies Battle Grid Sandbox-style game mode for players to make their own encounters Cosmetic rewards for BD-1



Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide. The game doesn't really innovate the action-adventure genre, but it features an enjoyable experience that all Star Wars fans can enjoy.