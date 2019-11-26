Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order New Update Fixes Progression Issues

A new Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order update has been released on all platforms, introducing several bug fixes and more.

The new update brings fixes for several progression bugs which prevented players from exploring areas required to move the story forward. Additionally, some UI improvements have been introduced, such as an improved Force Bar and more.

There was an issue that would sometimes cause BD-1 to turn invisible after completing Bogano. This has been fixed and everyone’s favourite droid will now be visible.

The Force bar has had its colour switched, making it easier to read.

You will no longer be able to glitch through a wall on Ilum.

An issue that caused the Spire of Miktrull from being raised has been fixed.

A missing bridge on Dathomir has been located, no longer blocking game progress.

Spheres can no longer get stuck in the wall within the Tomb of Eilram.

An issue preventing players from leaving the tomb on Dathomir has been addressed.

Fixed an issue that was preventing players from completing the Force Push tutorial.

Players can no longer bypass a specific area on Dathomir that requires double jump.

BD-1 will no longer disappear during a later section of the game.

Talking to BD-1 during the AT-AT scene on Kashyyyk will no longer break the scene.

There was an issue which prevented players from locating the double bladed

lightsaber on Dathomir, this has been addressed.

The new Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order update also improves collision on multiple planets and more. You can learn more about these additional fixes below.

Improved collision on Bogano.

Improved collision on Ilum.

Fixed an issue which would cause the player to die at the same time as another [spoiler] character.

Fixed an issue which would cause parts of the level to become affected by lightsaber throws during one of the fights with [spoiler].

Fixed an issue where players could become stuck on Dathomir after defeating [spoiler].

Fixed an issue from occurring where a character would not appear on Dathomir, and thus preventing players from progressing.

An issue preventing players from completing a sphere puzzle on Zeffo has been addressed.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is among the best Star Wars games ever released. Respawn released a game that's incredibly respectful of the series' canon and also very fun to play, despite the lack of any real innovation for the action-adventure genre.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order feels like a familiar experience, and this is both its main strength and major weakness. All of the elements of the game are well-crafted, but they feel quite derivative, as there is not a single gameplay mechanic that hasn't been more or less lifted from a major franchise. Despite the lack of innovation, the game developed by Respawn is one of the best single-player games released in recent times and a must-buy for any Star Wars fan. Even those with only a passing interest in the series will find plenty to like here, granted they are not expecting to play a revolutionary title.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide.