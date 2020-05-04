Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order New Free Update Adds New Game Plus, New Combat Challenges and More

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is getting a new free update today to celebrate Star Wars day.

The new update is going to add plenty of new features to the game, such as New Journey +, which is essentially a new game plus mode featuring exclusive dark-side themed cosmetics, and new Combat Challenges.

EA Play Live 2020 Coming in June, Will Include “World Premieres, News, and More”

General New Journey + added Unlocked after beating the game All cosmetic unlocks are carried over All lightsaber colours are available from the start Exclusive dark side-themed cosmetics available in NJ+ Inquisitor uniform Protection and Defence I & II lightsaber parts Red kyber crystal

Meditation Training game modes added as part of NJ+ Combat Challenges Wave-based game modes to fight against preset enemies Battle Grid Sandbox-style game mode for players to make their own encounters Cosmetic rewards for BD-1



Today's Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order also brings improved accessibility options, bug fixes and tweaks.

Accessibility Button-mashing quick-time events can now be skipped

Needing to hold the Climb button can now be disabled

Holding a button to confirm/interact with something can be changed to a button press

Text size scaling options have been added Bug Fixes and Tweaks Improved transitions between parry and block animations

The Bog Rats on Bogano were sometimes floating. They should now be more grounded.

Improved the transitions into and out of jumping and double jumping

Fixed the issue where Cal could get stuck in an endless falling loop during air attacks

Fixed the issue that would prevent Cal from progressing his journey when a Bounty Hunter would show up

Improved overall responsiveness of gameplay and the reliability of actions based on player feedback

New Game Plus was among the game's most requested features, so the addition of New Journey + is rather welcome. Even without the new content coming with the new update, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order was an excellent action-adventure game and one of the best Star Wars games released in recent years.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is yet another excellent game developed by Respawn. With its excellent story, charming characters, engaging platforming and combat mechanics, the game is a must-buy for any self-respecting Star Wars fan, despite a lack of innovation which doesn't truly harm the experience as a whole.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is now available worldwide on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.