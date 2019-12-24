Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order New Mod Improves Lightsaber Colors

A new mod has been released today for Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, bringing some improvements to the game's Lightsaber.

The Better Lightsaber Colors mod improves the game's Lightsaber colors slightly using the Color Editor released earlier this month. If you have no intention of putting together some custom colors, but still want to improve them, this is the mod for you.

This is a pak that I've put together using Callyste's Lightsaber Color Editor. These are the saber colors that I've created, which make the lightsabers stand out a lot more than the default colors in my humble opinion. To Install:

Simply drag Pakchunk99_CustomSabercolors.pak and drop into Order/SwGame/Content/Paks To uninstall:

Delete Pakchunk99_CustomSabercolors.pak from Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order/SwGame/Content/Paks

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is one of the best Star Wars games released in recent years, featuring a nice story, great combat, and an overall enjoyable adventuring experience.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order feels like a familiar experience, and this is both its main strength and major weakness. All of the elements of the game are well-crafted, but they feel quite derivative, as there is not a single gameplay mechanic that hasn't been more or less lifted from a major franchise. Despite the lack of innovation, the game developed by Respawn is one of the best single-player games released in recent times and a must-buy for any Star Wars fan. Even those with only a passing interest in the series will find plenty to like here, granted they are not expecting to play a revolutionary title.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.