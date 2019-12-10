Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order New Mod Allows Full Lightsaber Color Customization

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order provides some options to customize Cal's Lightsaber, but there is no way to create additional colors, alter the glow and so on. Thanks to a new mod, however, this has become possible on PC.

The Lightsaber Color Editor mod allows players to finally change the Lightsaber color as well as sounds. This mod finally allows players to also use a Red Lightsaber, a color that is typically reserved for Siths in the Star Wars universe.

Create your own Lightsaber colors!

The Lightsaber Color Editor is a user-friendly tool designed for modifying Jedi: Fallen Order's lightsaber colors and sounds. Installation and use:

- make sure the game isn't running

- run SWJFO Lightsaber Color Editor.exe

- modify any color with the color picker

- select a new soundset for the crystal

- export to /Jedi Fallen Order/SwGame/Content/Paks/ Tips:

- "Blade color" mostly affects the blade itself. Brighter colors will look thicker, darker colors will look thinner.

- "Glow color" mostly affects the outer glow and the color of the light cast on the surroundings.

- For a "Dark Saber" effect, select black for "Blade color" and white or any color for "Glow color".

The mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is among the best games based on the series. While it doesn't break any new ground, it's an enjoyable adventure that all fans of the franchise will like.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order feels like a familiar experience, and this is both its main strength and major weakness. All of the elements of the game are well-crafted, but they feel quite derivative, as there is not a single gameplay mechanic that hasn't been more or less lifted from a major franchise. Despite the lack of innovation, the game developed by Respawn is one of the best single-player games released in recent times and a must-buy for any Star Wars fan. Even those with only a passing interest in the series will find plenty to like here, granted they are not expecting to play a revolutionary title.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.