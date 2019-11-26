Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Fastest Selling Digital Launch in Series History

It seems that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is doing very well for itself. In particular, EA has announced today that the game is the fastest-selling digital launch of any Star Wars title in its first two weeks after launch. It is also the top-selling star wars title - from EA - on the PC in its launch window.

Not only is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order looking like it's a commercial success, it is also a critical success too. It is the highest-rated Star Wars title of the current generation, generating almost universal high scores. Our very own Francesco gave it 9/10 in his review, stating:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is yet another excellent game developed by Respawn. With its excellent story, charming characters, engaging platforming and combat mechanics, the game is a must-buy for any self-respecting Star Wars fan, despite a lack of innovation which doesn't truly harm the experience as a whole.

Developed by Respawn Entertainment, also developers of the successful Apex Legends, this is essentially the single-player title that fans have been clamouring for following poor online-focused releases. Vince Zampella, head of Respawn Entertainment, had this to say:

On behalf of Respawn and EA, we thank everyone for their support of the studio and the team throughout the development and launch of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Telling a story in the Star Wars galaxy is a dream come true and the reception from the fans has been incredible. With the launch of the game, the debut of The Mandalorian and the upcoming release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, it’s a great time to be a Star Wars fan!

In Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, you take on the role of Cal Kestis, on the run and hunted following the execution of Order 66. Met and joined by companions Cere Junda and Greez, as well as Cal's droid BD-1, you're tasked to stay one step ahead of The Empire at all times while unravelling a mystery that could help rebuild the Jedi Order.

I have to throw something in here, a personal note: This - EA - is what happens when you let a good developer of yours make a Star Wars game that's actually finished upon launch and doesn't contain game-breaking microtransactions or loot boxes. It's extremely gratifying to see this do well, particularly after the failures that were Star Wars Battlefront and Star Wars Battlefront II.