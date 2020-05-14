Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Latest Update Introduces Bugs and Crashes Fixes

A new Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order update is now available on all formats, introducing bugs and crashes fixes.

The May 13th update brings fixes for an issue that made Cal took damage when using Force Pull against Inquisitors in the Challenge Arena, a rare crashing issue happening on consoles and a text bug.

Fixes & Improvements Fixed a rare instance of crashing on consoles during saving/loading Battle Grids in Meditation Training.

Force Pull no longer damages Cal when fighting the Inquisitors in the Challenge Arena.

Corrected a text bug in one of the challenge descriptions.

The previous Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order update was considerably meatier than today's. It brought not only the highly requested New Game Plus mode but also new combat challenges, cosmetics, and more.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order May 4th Update New Journey + added Unlocked after beating the game All cosmetic unlocks are carried over All lightsaber colours are available from the start Exclusive dark side-themed cosmetics available in NJ+ Inquisitor uniform Protection and Defence I & II lightsaber parts Red kyber crystal

Meditation Training game modes added as part of NJ+ Combat Challenges Wave-based game modes to fight against preset enemies Battle Grid Sandbox-style game mode for players to make their own encounters Cosmetic rewards for BD-1



Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is among the best Star Wars games ever released. While the experience is not particularly innovative, it is extremely enjoyable thanks to a great cast of character and the Metroidvania inspired level design.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is yet another excellent game developed by Respawn. With its excellent story, charming characters, engaging platforming and combat mechanics, the game is a must-buy for any self-respecting Star Wars fan, despite a lack of innovation which doesn't truly harm the experience as a whole.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.