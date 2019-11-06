Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Achievements Pop Up Early, Some Story Spoilers Revealed

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order doesn’t drop until late next week, but the game’s Achievements/Trophies have dropped, including the “secret” story-related ones. While nothing is spelled out in detail, the secret achievements do hint at some plots points and provide an idea of what the overall scope of the campaign will be. Some of the other achievements also reveal what kind of sidequests and activities we’ll be engaging in. Check them all out, below.

Warning: Needless to say, click back now if you’re avoiding SPOILERS.

Kicking Back - Kick a phillak that has kicked you

Collector - Collect all chests and secrets

Legendary Beasts - Defeat four mysterious creatures

Feel the Force - Unlock all Jedi skills

A Galaxy Far, Far Away - Complete all of BD-1's holomaps

Back At You - Defeat 50 enemies with reflected blaster bolts

Perfect Timing - Parry 100 enemies

Kickoff - Defeat an enemy using only kicks

Triple Take - Defeat 3 enemies using a single lightsaber throw

What Goes Around... - Defeat an enemy with their own Slowed blaster bolt

Big Bang - Defeat 20 enemies with explosives

Don't Mess With BD-1 - Defeat an enemy with a hacked droid

Can't Touch This - Precision Evade 100 attacks

Look Out Below - Send 25 enemies over the edge

Not So Fast - Defeat 25 enemies while they are under the effect of Empowered Slow

Bank Shot - Defeat an enemy by colliding them with another enemy

Cal Got Your Tongue? - Slice an oggdo's tongue

Medical Droid - Find all of BD-1's stim canisters

Green Thumb - Have a fully grown terrarium

Full House - Recruit all possible crew members for the Mantis

Data Disk - Find all of BD-1's encrypted logs

Sabersmith - Fully customize your lightsaber

The Full Glow-Up - Customize the look of Cal, BD-1, and the Mantis

Data Collector - Scan all enemy types

Echo Location - Discover 75 Force Echoes

Secret story-related achievements

Trust Only In The Force - Complete the story

The Mantis - Join the crew

A Long Time Ago - Discover the Bogano Vault

The Obstacle is the Way - Complete the Tomb of Eilram

Everything is Connected - Complete the Tomb of Miktrull

The Holocron Awaits - Open the Vault

Happy Go Wookiee - Free the Wookiees from Imperial imprisonment

Her Name Was Masana Tide - Defeat the Ninth Sister

Visiting Alderaan Places - Explore the crashed Venator

Gorgara Falls - Defeat the winged terror on Dathomir

For A More Civilized Age - Craft a lightsaber of your own

I Knew He Was No Good - Defeat a former Jedi Master

Blade Master - Hit a single enemy with all lightsaber types

Scum and Villainy - Defeat each type of Bounty Hunter

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order hits PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on November 15.