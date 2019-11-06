Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Achievements Pop Up Early, Some Story Spoilers Revealed
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order doesn’t drop until late next week, but the game’s Achievements/Trophies have dropped, including the “secret” story-related ones. While nothing is spelled out in detail, the secret achievements do hint at some plots points and provide an idea of what the overall scope of the campaign will be. Some of the other achievements also reveal what kind of sidequests and activities we’ll be engaging in. Check them all out, below.
Warning: Needless to say, click back now if you’re avoiding SPOILERS.
- Kicking Back - Kick a phillak that has kicked you
- Collector - Collect all chests and secrets
- Legendary Beasts - Defeat four mysterious creatures
- Feel the Force - Unlock all Jedi skills
- A Galaxy Far, Far Away - Complete all of BD-1's holomaps
- Back At You - Defeat 50 enemies with reflected blaster bolts
- Perfect Timing - Parry 100 enemies
- Kickoff - Defeat an enemy using only kicks
- Triple Take - Defeat 3 enemies using a single lightsaber throw
- What Goes Around... - Defeat an enemy with their own Slowed blaster bolt
- Big Bang - Defeat 20 enemies with explosives
- Don't Mess With BD-1 - Defeat an enemy with a hacked droid
- Can't Touch This - Precision Evade 100 attacks
- Look Out Below - Send 25 enemies over the edge
- Not So Fast - Defeat 25 enemies while they are under the effect of Empowered Slow
- Bank Shot - Defeat an enemy by colliding them with another enemy
- Cal Got Your Tongue? - Slice an oggdo's tongue
- Medical Droid - Find all of BD-1's stim canisters
- Green Thumb - Have a fully grown terrarium
- Full House - Recruit all possible crew members for the Mantis
- Data Disk - Find all of BD-1's encrypted logs
- Sabersmith - Fully customize your lightsaber
- The Full Glow-Up - Customize the look of Cal, BD-1, and the Mantis
- Data Collector - Scan all enemy types
- Echo Location - Discover 75 Force Echoes
Secret story-related achievements
- Trust Only In The Force - Complete the story
- The Mantis - Join the crew
- A Long Time Ago - Discover the Bogano Vault
- The Obstacle is the Way - Complete the Tomb of Eilram
- Everything is Connected - Complete the Tomb of Miktrull
- The Holocron Awaits - Open the Vault
- Happy Go Wookiee - Free the Wookiees from Imperial imprisonment
- Her Name Was Masana Tide - Defeat the Ninth Sister
- Visiting Alderaan Places - Explore the crashed Venator
- Gorgara Falls - Defeat the winged terror on Dathomir
- For A More Civilized Age - Craft a lightsaber of your own
- I Knew He Was No Good - Defeat a former Jedi Master
- Blade Master - Hit a single enemy with all lightsaber types
- Scum and Villainy - Defeat each type of Bounty Hunter
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order hits PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on November 15.