Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Will Be Revealed Before E3 2022; Might Release This Year – Rumor

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 is going to be revealed before this year's E3, and it may even be released in 2022, according to rumors circulating online.

Speaking during a recent Giant Bomb livestream, as reported by Nibel on Twitter, Jeff Grubb revealed that the game will be shown in a significant way before this year's E3. Additionally, the game may release in late 2022, but it's more likely that the game will launch next year.

Apex Legends’ “Dark Depths” Event Adds a New Arena Map, Aquatic Skins, and More

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been one of the most successful games released in 2019, so it is not surprising to hear that a sequel is in the works and releasing relatively soon. We already heard about the game back in February 2020, when an online report suggested that it was already in the works.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. Learn more about one of the best Star Wars games released in recent years by checking out my review.