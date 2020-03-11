Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Update 1.08 Introduces Achievements Fixes

A new update is now available for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, introducing new fixes to the game.

The 1.08 update, which is available on all formats right now, introduces some progression and achievements fixes, as detailed by EA Community Lead Andrew Johnson.

The team has released a small patch for JediFallenOrder today, which is now live on all platforms. The patch fixes a rare issue some players were having completing a specific Trophy/Achievement.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is among the best Star Wars games released in recent times, thanks to an enjoyable story and engaging gameplay experience. The game, as a whole, is not particularly innovative, but the sum of the part makes it an action-adventure title that no Star Wars fan should skip.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order feels like a familiar experience, and this is both its main strength and major weakness. All of the elements of the game are well-crafted, but they feel quite derivative, as there is not a single gameplay mechanic that hasn't been more or less lifted from a major franchise. Despite the lack of innovation, the game developed by Respawn is one of the best single-player games released in recent times and a must-buy for any Star Wars fan. Even those with only a passing interest in the series will find plenty to like here, granted they are not expecting to play a revolutionary title.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide.