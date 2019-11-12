Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Pre-Load Mined, Big Secret Character, Badass Weapon Revealed

As we recently reported, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order won’t be getting an early release on EA Access or Origin to avoid spoilers, but there’s no hiding stuff from ever-curious Star Wars fans. The game is available for pre-load now, and some clever folks have datamined the code and found some very interesting tidbits.

Warning: Proceed no further if you’re avoiding Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order spoilers!

I’m serious! All the spoiler-adverse, leave now! Okay, so…

…it seems our dataminers (thanks to ResetEra user Styger for collecting all of this) have found multiple references to Darth Vader in Fallen Order’s code. One of these references mentions a damaged chest plate, implying you may be fighting against the Star Wars big bad. Perhaps as a secret final boss fight? Fallen Order takes place between Episode III and IV when Vader was in his prime, so it would make sense.

It’s also been confirmed that Fallen Order protagonist Cal Kestis will get to wield a double-bladed lightsaber at some point. Check out a video of it in action here.

There are also said to be six planets/locations for you to explore – Bogano, Zeffo, Kashyyyk, Dathomir, a fight club of some kind of Umbara, and the Inquisitor Fortress at Illum (Star Wars planet names are very silly, aren’t they?) The first four will be full planets with opportunity for exploration, while the Umbara and Illum locations will smaller, more contained experiences. Meanwhile, lightsaber colors you can get include blue, cyan, green, indigo, purple, yellow, magenta, and orange.

So yeah, despite EA’s efforts to curtain spoilers, we now have a pretty solid idea of the scope and outline of Fallen Order’s campaign. If you want a few more hints about what to expect, you can check out the game’s full list of Achievements.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order hits PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on November 15. Have you been keeping up with the spoilers? Do you they make or more or less excited for the game?