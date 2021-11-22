Star Wars Battlefront III Was Pitched, but It Got Turned Down Due to Licensing Costs – Rumor

Star Wars Battlefront III was pitched by DICE, but EA turned down the due to licensing costs, according to rumors circulating online.

Speaking on his Twitter profile, well-known inside Tom Henderson revealed that DICE was ready to develop a new entry in the series, but the licensing costs, which would take 20% more sales to make the same money, made EA turn down the game. At this point, the game seems unlikely to ever get made, also due to make key developers having left DICE since the release of the second entry in the series.

While Star Wars Battlefront III is not in the works, EA still hasn't left Star Wars behind, as there are two titles based on the franchise still in the works. These games are single-player narrative-driven games, so it is likely one of them is the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel by Respawn.

Although it currently seems that DICE is not working on Battlefront 3 (and instead another Battlefield), there are currently two Star Wars titles in development under EA - But it appears that those titles are more story-driven/single-player instead of multiplayer. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) November 20, 2021

It would indicate a Battlefront 3 is very unlikely. I have seen the build file for DICE's next title in October, currently just dubbed "dev-next", which indicates that the title has passed Gate 0, which is its conceptual stage. This stage usually takes a few months of time. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) November 20, 2021

While Star Wars Battlefront III may not see the light of day in the near future, the second entry in the series is still going strong, despite it not receiving any major update in a while. The Celebration Edition is the best one to get to enjoy the full experience, as it includes the full game and the complete collection of customization content.

Be the hero in the ultimate STAR WARS battle fantasy with STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition! Get STAR WARS Battlefront II and the complete collection of customization content acquirable through in-game purchase from launch up to – and including – items inspired by STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER.

Base Game (Including all past and future free game updates as they release)

More than 25 Hero Appearances ○ Including six Legendary Appearances, plus one Appearance each for Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren inspired by STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER, coming December 20

More than 125 Trooper and Reinforcement Appearances

More than 100 Hero and Trooper Emotes and Voice Lines

More than 70 Hero and Trooper Victory Poses

Star Wars Battlefront II is now available on PC and consoles worldwide.