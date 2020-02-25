Star Wars Battlefront II Age of Rebellion Update Adds Ewok Hunter, OG Trilogy Co-op, More

The latest Star Wars Battlefront II update launches tomorrow, and it’s a packed one! After focusing on The Rise of Skywalker for a few months, The Age of Rebellion update takes us back to the original Star Wars trilogy, with the new Ewok Hunter and ISB Agent reinforcements, the addition of favorite planets like Endor, Hoth, and Tatooine to co-op, a couple additional PvP maps, weapons, and more.

Here’s the rundown on Star Wars Battlefront II's two new reinforcements:

Ewok Hunter Joining the Rebellion will be the Ewok Hunter, a Reinforcement option we know that many of you have been talking about since we first released Ewok Hunt back in 2018. The Ewok Hunter is a cunning bundle of fur that hunts its prey with bow, spear, and Wisties. The Ewok Hunter’s primary weapon will be its Hunter’s Bow which has dual firing modes. When the bow uses its default zoom (i.e. no zoom), it will pick out targets for you to fire at, similar to Lando’s Dead Eye ability. When firing the bow, the Ewok Hunter does not appear on scanners. Should the Ewok Hunter find themselves in a situation that requires more damage and resistance, the ability Valiant Horn comes into play. Blowing the horn will not only improve their attacks, but will also grant them additional damage resistance. Be warned, though, while Valiant Horn is active, the Ewok Hunter will constantly appear on enemy scanners. Also at their disposal will be their trusty Wisties Pouch. Bring a little bit of Endor with you, no matter which battlefront you’re on and throw these fierce fire sprites towards a nearby enemy to disrupt and inflict burn damage to them. Activate Hunter’s Instinct and the Ewok Hunter will draw upon their natural instincts, allowing them to uncover and single out weakened opponents.

ISB Agent For the Galactic Empire, the ISB Agent will be joining the ranks, providing the Empire with their first opportunity of a dual wielding character. Armed with two RK-3 blasters, the ISB Agent is skilled in intelligence gathering and close combat, working tirelessly to rout the enemies of the Empire. The ISB Agent excels at getting in and out of combat zones, especially when her Assault Training ability is activated. While under the effects of Assault Training, the ISB Agent will benefit from increased sprint speed, during which she gains an overall damage reduction. Locating enemies of the Empire is made easier thanks to the Imperial Intel ability. Once activated, the ISB Agent will scan the nearby area to reveal the 4 closest enemies. The number of enemies revealed will be increased by defeating more while it’s active, up to a total of 10. Double Your Effort is her final ability and empowers nearby allies by regenerating their base health. It can only be used if there’s an ally in range.

And here’s a rundown of everything else included in The Age of Rebellion update:

Age of Rebellion Co-op The Age of Rebellion will be coming to Co-Op with a total of 7 locations. We’re particularly excited about bringing both Kessel and Jabba’s Palace to Co-Op, but equally so as to be returning to the likes of Tatooine, Death Star II, and other favourites. The full list of Age of Rebellion planets coming to Co-Op is as follows: Yavin

Death Star II

Endor

Hoth

Tatooine

Kessel

Jabba’s Palace Capital Ship Co-op With Supremacy, we have created a number of Capital Ships; the Venator, Dreadnaught, MC85 Star Cruiser, and the First Order Resurgent-class Star Destroyer. In February, we start the process of bringing these ships into Co-Op, meaning they will be standalone maps for you to attack and defend, starting with the Republic Venator and Separatist Dreadnaught. Heroes vs. Villains Fans of the Heroes Vs. Villains game mode will be pleased to hear that both the MC85 Star Cruiser and the Resurgent-Class Star Destroyer are coming as playable maps. We have also made map layout changes to both Geonosis and Yavin 4 for this mode and we’re keen to hear your feedback on both. Reinforcements & Trooper Updates WIthin this update, we will be making some improvements to a number of Age of Rebellion Reinforcements. The Wookiee Warrior, Imperial Rocket Trooper, and Rocket Jumper will all be receiving updated appearances. These new appearances will become the default look for each of them with the previous default available as an unlocked option to choose from. Auto Player Updates In January, we made an update to Star Wars Battlefront II's Auto Players to allow them to play as Droidekas in both Co-Op and Instant Action. In February, the Auto Players will be updated further, as they will now be able to use vehicles. Furthermore, Auto Players in Instant Action will now be able to play as friendly heroes. New Weapons E-11D - This medium-range blaster rifle was manufactured for precision and reliability, and will be available for the Assault class. Available Mods Reduced Recoil - Light stock allowing sustained fire with less recoil

Flashlight - Barrel mounted light source that reveals enemies while zooming

Single Fire Mode - Enables controlled single fire mode with each pull of the trigger

Unlocked: Defeat 50 enemies as the Assault class in Co-Op

Mods Unlock: Get 25/75/100 kills using the E-11D DL-18 - The short-range DL-18 is a popular blaster pistol in the Outer Rim. While slightly less powerful than its heavier counterparts, it makes up for that with a faster rate of fire. Available Mods Improved Cooling - Barrel extension that disperses heat, allowing more bolts to be fired before overheating

Reduced Spread - Rangefinder that calculates distance during sustained fire to compensate weapon spread

Repeating Mode - Enables the blaster to continuously fire by keeping the trigger pulled

Unlocked: Defeat 50 enemies as the Officer class in Co-Op

Mods Unlock: Get 25/75/100 kills using the DL-18 T-21 - A robust short-range heavy blaster manufactured for continuously discharging powerful bolts at the expense of low rate of fire. Available Mods Improved Zoom - Scope with increased magnification

Improved Handling - Modified barrel that allows the blaster to be fired with less recoil and dispersion at the expense of reduced damage output

Burst Mode - Enables a three-blast burst mode with each pull of the trigger

Unlocked: Defeat 50 enemies as the Heavy class in Co-Op

Mods Unlock: Get 25/75/100 kills using the T21 Cycler Rifle - While appearing crude when compared to more sophisticated blasters, the long-range Cycler Rifle was a versatile and durable weapon, popular among the Tusken Raiders native to Tatooine. Available Mods Dual Zoom - Macroscope that can toggle between two magnification levels while zooming.

Reduced Recoil - Reinforced barrel extension that absorbs much of the recoil with each blast.

Improved Cooling - Improved valve system that greatly reduces the time before the blaster begins cooling down.

Not a bad collection of stuff! If you can want to check out the full notes for The Age of Rebellion update, you can do that, right here.

Star Wars Battlefront II is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. The Age of Rebellion update drops tomorrow (February 26).