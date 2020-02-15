Star Wars Battlefront 2 Visuals Improvements Showcased in New Video

Star Wars Battlefront 2 received a lot of visuals improvements following its release, and a new video that has been released recently highlights most of these enhancements.

The video put together by Cinematic Captures highlights the effort that the development team put into improving the game. The biggest improvements are for lighting, but several characters also received animation improvements and more. You can find the full video right below.

The latest Star Wars Battlefront 2 visuals improvements have been implemented earlier this week, alongside some tweaks and fixes.

With the BB Update now live our next deployment is a small patch, which goes live on Wednesday, Feb 12th. This patch has a number of fixes, including issues such as BB-8 and BB-9E having the wrong VO lines and a fix for General Grievous’ Claw Rush sometimes draining all the stamina of an opponent. We’ve also implemented various collision, visual effects and lighting improvements across both MC85 Star Cruiser and the Resurgent-Class Star Destroyer. Some balance changes are also arriving in this patch, with the Ovissian Gunner, Caphex Spy, Sith Trooper and First Order Jet Trooper having their Battle Point gain reduced by 50% to bring them in line with other Reinforcements.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.