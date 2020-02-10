Star Wars Battlefront 2 February 12th Update to Introduce Select Visual and Lighting Improvements, Balance Changes

A new Star Wars Battlefront 2 update is going to be released later this week, bringing new fixes as well as some balance changes and more.

The new update will bring some fixes for issues introduced by the latest major update as well as visuals and lighting improvements across both MC85 Star Cruiser and the Resurgent-Class Star Destroyer.

The Witcher 3 ProCiri Mod Introduces Fully Playable Ciri With Improved and Rebalanced Mechanics

With the BB Update now live our next deployment is a small patch, which goes live on Wednesday, Feb 12th. This patch has a number of fixes, including issues such as BB-8 and BB-9E having the wrong VO lines and a fix for General Grievous’ Claw Rush sometimes draining all the stamina of an opponent. We’ve also implemented various collision, visual effects and lighting improvements across both MC85 Star Cruiser and the Resurgent-Class Star Destroyer.

The new Star Wars Battlefront 2 update is also bringing balance changes.

Some balance changes are also arriving in this patch, with the Ovissian Gunner, Caphex Spy, Sith Trooper and First Order Jet Trooper having their Battle Point gain reduced by 50% to bring them in line with other Reinforcements. We are lowering the heat cost for the spool-up functionality on the Heavy Trooper’s Sentry abilities and Darth Vader is having his damage reduction reduced from 75% down to 20%.

The update will go live on February 12th at 09:00 UTC (PC), 10:00 UTC (PS4) and 11:00 UTC (Xbox One). The full notes can be found on the game's official subreddit.

The previous Star Wars Battlefront 2 update has been released last week. It introduced two new heroes and plenty of other changes.

Two new Heroes, BB-8 for the Resistance and BB-9E for the First Order, are now available.

Supremacy and Instant Action are now available on new Planets (Takodana, Jakku, Ajan Kloss).

Added new Capital Ship interior maps, the MC85 Star Cruiser and the Resurgent-class Star Destroyer, as part of the Supremacy game mode on the new planets.

Hero Showdown is now available on Ajan Kloss.

New emotes have been added for Finn (Thumbs Up) and Kylo Ren (Showdown), unlockable via milestones. QUALITY OF LIFE Added era selection to Supremacy, including the option for matchmaking into any game.

Droideka units are added as AI players on Co-Op and Instant Action.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.