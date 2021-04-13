Star Wars Battlefront 2 New Mod Introduces Coruscant Map

A new Star Wars Battlefront 2 mod that has been released online a couple of days ago introduces a new map to the game.

The new map is the Coruscant - Streets map, which replaces the Kashyyyk map and can only be used offline as of now. Despite some issues and some work left to be done, the map looks extremely good, as showcased by the gameplay video below.

Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Introduces New Great Looking LUTs

It has been some time since Star Wars Battlefront 2 received some new content. The game's final major update has been released last year, introducing multiple maps and more.

New Supremacy Planets, Including Scarif The list of Supremacy planets for the Age of Rebellion is spearheaded by the return of Scarif, a planet we know you’re incredibly excited to venture back to. Joining Scarif will also be a series of iconic Age of Rebellion locations; Hoth, Death Star II, Tatooine, and Yavin 4. Each of these locations will also be arriving into Instant Action, making the Age of Rebellion Supremacy experience available offline as well as online. Crait Heroes vs. Villains Heroes Vs. Villains will be receiving a new planet in April, as the battle between dark and light reaches the salty mineral planet of Crait. This is one of our most requested HvV locations to date so it’s really exciting to be bringing it to the game mode. The combat area will be focused inside the main hangar, with the blast doors open, letting in the sunset outside.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.