Star Ocean: The Divine Force New Mission Report Focuses on Villains, Skills and More

A new Star Ocean: The Divine Force Mission Report video has been shared online, showing more on the upcoming next entry in the series by tri-Ace.

The new report, which can be watched below, provides a new look at some of the game's villains and gameplay systems, such as skills, the D.U.M.A. training mechanics, and more.

STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE will transport players to an expansive sci-fi world.

Discover more about the Villains, New Buddies, Skills & Actions in this third Mission Report.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force launches on October 27th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One. You can learn more about the upcoming JRPG with the overview below:

[Fly Around Areas Freely]

In STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE, characters can freely move in 360° degrees and roam the skies.

[Move and explore freely in three dimensions: everything you see can be explored!]

You can move in three dimensions whilst flying around the largest environment ever.

Whether you’re flying around and exploring rockfaces and roofs of buildings in the city, or leaping off cliffs to seamlessly enter battles, you’ll have more freedom in terms of both adventuring and battling.

[The Fastest and Strongest Action of any in the Series.]

While the game will give you space to play as you please, the scope of its battles has also evolved.

Characters can subdue a large number of enemies with super high-speed movement attacks, special abilities where you can vanish for a brief moment from right in front of your enemies’ eyes, and a skill which could kill in one hit!

This game will feature a challenging yet thrilling battle experience to enjoy while freely soaring in the skies.