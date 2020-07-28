Stadia Pro August Games Include Metro 2033, Strange Brigade, 4G/5G Streaming in Testing

Google has revealed the new “free” games coming to Stadia Pro in August, and it looks like a pretty solid month! Subscribers will be getting five games next month, including Metro 2033 Redux, Strange Brigade, Just Shapes & Beats, Kona, and Rock of Ages III (which arrives on August 14). Check out descriptions for the new Stadia Pro games, below.

Strange Brigade - a cooperative action adventure for up to four friends. You’ll explore labyrinths prowled by undead guardians and hideous monsters. Harness traps to turn the tables on your enemies, or blast your way to the heart of Seteki’s temple.

- a cooperative action adventure for up to four friends. You’ll explore labyrinths prowled by undead guardians and hideous monsters. Harness traps to turn the tables on your enemies, or blast your way to the heart of Seteki’s temple. Kona - a chilling adventure set in a snowbound Canadian village. Something strange is at work at the edge of the world, and it’s up to you to solve the mystery and survive. Kona challenges both your wits and nerves. Unravel a web of clues as you search a spooky, abandoned retreat in the midst of a deadly blizzard.

- a chilling adventure set in a snowbound Canadian village. Something strange is at work at the edge of the world, and it’s up to you to solve the mystery and survive. Kona challenges both your wits and nerves. Unravel a web of clues as you search a spooky, abandoned retreat in the midst of a deadly blizzard. Metro 2033 Redux - Face the terrors of post-apocalyptic Moscow tunnels in this story-driven, single-player first person shooter. Make your way through a post-war odyssey that challenges you to think quickly and move quicker to survive.

- Face the terrors of post-apocalyptic Moscow tunnels in this story-driven, single-player first person shooter. Make your way through a post-war odyssey that challenges you to think quickly and move quicker to survive. Just Shapes & Beats - Test your reflexes against the beat across dynamic levels that move and shift around you. It’s a completely unique musical experience.

- Test your reflexes against the beat across dynamic levels that move and shift around you. It’s a completely unique musical experience. Rock of Ages III - The boulder-rolling action arrives, launching straight into Stadia Pro. Crush everything that stands in your path, build your own levels, and share them with friends to spread the destruction!

For those unfamiliar with how it works, Google Stadia isn’t a traditional subscription service – in addition to paying for Stadia, you still have to pay full price for new games. That said, if you sign up for Stadia Pro you do get access to a small rotating selection of games at no additional price. Google is currently offering one month of Stadia Pro access for free to new subscribers – after that, Stadia Pro is $10 a month.

Google has also announced you can now stream Google Stadia to Android devices over 4G and 5G connections. This feature is still in the “experimental” phase, but you can easily opt-in by opening the Android Stadia app, clicking your avatar, then “Experiments” then choosing “Use Mobile Data.”

What do you think? Any interest in this month’s Stadia Pro games?