Stadia Games Resolution And Performance Depend On Developers, New Statement Clarifies

Google Stadia isn't off to a great start, with promises of 4K, 60 FPS game streaming having been broken. According to a new statement, the system does offer this, but it is hinted that it is up to developers to deliver.

In a new statement, as reported by Eurogamer, Google says that Stadia streams at 4K, 60 FPS, but the wording implies that it is up to developers to achieve this. The statement also makes it clear that performance will improve, and developers will continue to improve their Stadia games.

Stadia streams at 4K and 60 FPS - and that includes all aspects of our graphics pipeline from game to screen: GPU, encoder and Chromecast Ultra all outputting at 4k to 4k TVs, with the appropriate internet connection. Developers making Stadia games work hard to deliver the best streaming experience for every game. Like you see on all platforms, this includes a variety of techniques to achieve the best overall quality. We give developers the freedom of how to achieve the best image quality and framerate on Stadia and we are impressed with what they have been able to achieve for day one. We expect that many developers can, and in most cases will, continue to improve their games on Stadia. And because Stadia lives in our data centers, developers are able to innovate quickly while delivering even better experiences directly to you without the need for game patches or downloads.

Last week, Digital Foundry took a good look at how Red Dead Redemption 2 runs, discovering that the game is not exactly looking much better than on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, rendering at 1080p or 1440p and not displaying true 4K.

Stadia's launch has also been reported to be below expectations, with over 175K app downloads until November 19th. With things standing like this, Stadia may not have a very bright future, unless Google manages to turn things around for the better.