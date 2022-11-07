Menu
Stable Android 13 Now Rolling Out to Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21, and Galaxy Note 20 Phones

Furqan Shahid
Nov 7, 2022, 09:39 AM EST
Samsung seems to be on the roll today as the company has decided to roll out Stable Android 13 for three different phone series. Yes, the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 is now rolling out to the Galaxy S20, S21, and Galaxy Note 20 series, making Samsung one of the fastest OEMs to release the software updates.

Samsung Shows Rest of the Android OEMs That it Means Business by Releasing Android 13 on 8 Flagships from Different Years on the Same Day

Currently, the Android 13 update is only rolling out to Exynos-based devices with October 2022 patch but were certain that the software for the Snapdragon variants will be rolling out in the coming days, as well. Keep in mind that the update is over 2GB, so it will take some time to install.

One UI 5.0 Becomes Even More Powerful with New Good Lock Module

At the time of writing, a complete changelog is unavailable, but we are going to mention some of the main features that you can get access to by going for the update.

  • Stackable widget support
  • Improved Samsung Privacy hub
  • Revamped notifications UI
  • Recognize text anywhere with OCR
  • New multitasking gestures
  • Pro Mode camera helpers
  • Improved accessibility options
  • Note-taking during calls

In addition to the features listed above, Android 13 on Galaxy phones also brings Maintenace mode that will help you hide your data from service technicians if you ever have to send your phone for repair. There's also a new Bixby feature that will let you answer calls with text, a new Modes feature, video wallpaper support on the screen, and more.

It is also worth noting that the Stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 is only available on the Exynos variant and that too in some regions of the world such as Europe but you can expect the update to start rolling out on a larger scale in the coming days.

Meanwhile, you can check Samsung's Android 13 roadmap for all eligible devices here.

