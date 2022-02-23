Spotify’s Car Thing Smart Player Now Available

Spotify is undoubtedly one of the biggest streaming services available around the world and the company decided to venture into something different when they introduced Spotify Car Thing, it is a smart player meant for your car. At the time of the announcement, the player was available only on an invite basis but the company has now decided to launch it for everyone.

Spotify's Car Thing Costs $90 and Can Work with Almost Any Car

The Car Thing can now be yours, however, before you go ahead and start searching for where to get it, you have to know that it is only available in the U.S. Therefore, users outside the country are not going to be able to buy the smart player.

Spotify has been careful with the pricing, too. The Car Thing is for $90 and is able to deliver a "seamless and personalized in-car listening experience" regardless of the model, year, or make of your car. The Car Thing connects to your smartphone and lets you access your favorite music and podcasts on your streaming service. You can use "Hey Spotify" voice commands and control the player, as well.

Additionally, you can also control your music using simple taps, turns, and swipes on the touch screen. The Spotify Car Thing also brings four preset buttons that will make it easier for you to use the device and listen to your favourite tracks. As one would expect, users will have to use a Spotify Premium account and mobile data connection to get the Car Thing working.

Spotify has also said that they are working on adding a number of useful features to the player including a night mode that will dim the brightness of the screen in the evening, and "Add to Queue" command that will allow users to queue up their favorite tracks and podcasts using their voice. The said features will be rolling out to users as a part of future updates.