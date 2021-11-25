Spotify is Testing a TikTok-Style Video Feed

Spotify has become the latest service to start testing a TikTok-style video feed in its beta iOS app that shows fullscreen video clips as songs are played. According to a report from TechCrunch, the feature was first noticed by Chris Messina, who posted a video of the feed in action. When available, the video feed is accessible from a new fourth tab in the navigation bar, and it is called "Discover." Individual tracks can be liked as you scroll through the feed, and you are also getting a three-dot menu icon to bring up the option for each song.

The Spotify Video Feature Makes Little Sense But Let's See How it Plays Out

Spotify confirmed the test in a statement provided to the source but did not confirm when the feature would roll out to anyone. "At Spotify, we routinely conduct several tests to improve our user experience,” a spokesperson said. “Some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience, and others serve only as an important learning. We don’t have any further news to share at this time.”

Not only that, @Spotify Discover is basically a pared down version of a TikTok-style feed of vertical music videos (likely using their canvas format) that you can like or skip.#NewSpotify pic.twitter.com/hpOEZ8v9bl — Messina.eth (@chrismessina) November 24, 2021

At this point, this test feature should not surprise anyone. Netflix has been testing something similar on its iOS app, and it will help users discover new content to watch. For those wondering, the Discover feed appears to exist on top of Spotify's existing Canvas feature; this is where artists can have videos play alongside their music on the app. The videos shown as part of the Discovery feed appear to be the same as those used for Canvas says TechCrunch.

At this point, we are not sure when the feature will finally start rolling out to a stable version of Spotify. We are also not sure if the feature will be making its way to Spotify on Android but let us know your thoughts about this feature.