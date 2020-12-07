Spotify Could Soon Allow the Users to Play Music Locally

There is no denying that Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming apps, and it is becoming only better and better as time goes by. The app recently introduced a story-like feature, which made some of us raise our eyebrows, but it seems like Spotify is making up for that feature by releasing another feature that might let you play your local music files through the app.

This feature is something that I have been waiting for a long, long time because I have a huge collection of music files that I would want to play locally through a good app, and having Spotify alongside another music app is just not convenient enough for you.

Spotify Could Soon Start Functioning as a Standalone Music Player

The feature was discovered by Jane Manchung Wong, a renowned tipster in the field of applications, and she found this feature and how it would look once it is available for everyone to use.

As expected, the feature will allow the user to toggle whether they want Spotify to play music files on their phone or not, and if you choose this feature, they will be added to your library for easier access.

Spotify is finally working on on-device local files support for Android! No need to sync it from your desktop anymore 😀 pic.twitter.com/fVKiFAyxbs — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) December 6, 2020

However, it is important to know that this feature is not new when you are talking about Spotify, in general. The desktop version has had this feature for some time now, but the mobile app users were left without anything and were limited to streaming music or saving songs in the app's offline playback option.

It is safe to say that this new feature that might be coming soon to the mobile apps of Spotify is going to earn it a fan following, especially from people like me because, with over 7,100 music files on my phone, I would want to be able to play those songs through the same app. Technically, the feature should be arriving on both the Android and iOS versions of Spotify, so keep your eyes peeled.