Splatoon 3 Beats Animal Crossing New Horizons as Fastest-Selling Switch Game in Japan; Initial Sales Exceed 3.45 Million Units

Aernout van de Velde
Sep 12, 2022
Splatoon 3 fastest-selling

Splatoon 3 has become the fastest-selling Nintendo Switch title to date in Japan, Nintendo has announced.

Nintendo announced the news through an official press release on the Japanese Nintendo website earlier today. According to Nintendo, Splatoon 3, the latest installment in the series, domestic sales have exceeded 3.45 million units in its first days after launch. This number includes both retail and digital sales.

Interestingly, this means that initial sales of Splatoon 3 have already exceeded those of Nintendo’s previous fastest-selling Switch title in Japan – Animal Crossing: New Horizons. For reference, New Horizons sold around 2.6 million units in its first 10 days on the Japanese market. Not only did Splatoon beat those sales numbers, but the game also did it in fewer days. Impressive numbers for sure, and another hit for Nintendo.

Be sure to read our very own review of the shooter right here.

Surprisingly, Splatoon 3’s most improved element is probably its story mode, "Return of the Mammalians.” The new campaign is much more substantial than past offerings, serving up around twice as many stages as Splatoon 2 (although the number of bosses is the same). The new overworld is spread across several islands covered with gross fuzzy ooze, which you have to clear away using power eggs to access stages and secret items. This, combined with a new skill tree, gives players more freedom than ever to play through the story as they see fit.

Story mode stage designs have been further refined over the past two Splatoon games, with more of a focus on what works (shooting and interesting use of special weapons) and less on what traditionally hasn’t (more precise platforming). You also have a new buddy, Smallfry, an adorably hideous little Salmonid that you can throw to flip switches, distract enemies, and other things, allowing for some simple puzzle-based challenges.

