Menu
Company

First Spider-Man Remastered PC vs PS5/PS4 Comparison Highlights Unlocked Framerates and Slightly Improved Scene Texturing, Shading and Ambient Occlusion

Aernout van de Velde
Aug 10, 2022
Spider-Man Remastered PC vs PS5/PS4 Comparison

The first Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC vs PS5/PS4 comparison video has been released, showing some slight improvements on PC.

As we wrote in our article earlier today, the Spider-Man Remastered PC version by Sony-owned Nixxes is an outstanding port, offering numerous graphical options, unlocked framerates, ray tracing, and support for both DLSS and FSR 2.0. But how does this PC version compare to the base PS4 version and the remastered version on Sony’s PS5? Well, YouTube channel ‘Analista De Bits’ put the game on its testbench to compare the different versions to each other. The results? Let’s start by saying that this comparison once again shows what a great job Insomniac did with the console versions of the game, especially considering the fact that the game still looks very impressive on a base PlayStation 4 to this day.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Call of Duty Is Irreplaceable in the Shooter Genre and Could Influence Console Purchases If It Became Exclusive, Says Sony

On PlayStation 4, the game runs in 1080p resolution at 30FPS, whereas the PS5 version has three different graphical options, including a performance mode that runs the title in dynamic 4K at 60FPS, a Ray Tracing Performance mode at 1440p@60FPS, and a Fidelity mode at 4K@30FPS. On PC, the game runs in 4K resolution with an unlocked framerate.

Although visual differences appear to be minimal between the PS5 version in Fidelity mode and PC, the PC port does benefit from slightly improved ambient occlusion, scene texturing, and shading. Of course, the biggest difference between PC and consoles is that the PC port benefits from unlocked framerates, whereas the PS5 and PS4 versions are limited to 60FPS and 30FPS respectively.

You can check out the Spider-Man Remastered PC van PS5/PS4 comparison down below, and judge for yourself.

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Remastered) is available globally now for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 (non-remastered). The PC version launches later this week on August 12. Those interested can check out some 4K web-slinging on PC at Max settings down below.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order