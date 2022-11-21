New Spider-Man Miles Morales PC Mod Unlocks All Suits

This new Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC mod allows players to instantly access all suits within the game.

Normally, suits are unlocked while progressing through the game’s story mode or by completing certain events or missions. For those who want to be able to access all of the included suits right away, there’s this interesting new mod from modder ‘Princes23’. Interestingly, the mod works for both new and existing save games, and also includes a catsuit for those interested.

In total, there are currently 19 suits that Miles can wear throughout the game, including the Spider-Training suit, the Bodega Catsuit, and the amazing Purple Reign suit.

This new Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC suit mod can be downloaded via Nexusmods here. As always, download and install these mods at your own risk.

What’s your favorite Miles Morales suit? Hit the comments down below.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. Here’s what we had to say about the new PC port:

For our test, we pushed every single graphics setting to the max. Using an Intel i7-12700KF and MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming X Trio, we tested DLSS 2 + Reflex against DLSS 3 for frame rate and latency. Super Resolution was set to Quality Mode at 4K resolution. We got the following results by benchmarking the intro portion of the game with NVIDIA's FrameView software.

In both cases, Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales PC gameplay experience was very smooth. That's not surprising, given the engine's optimization and the hardware used in the test. However, DLSS 3 definitely helped smooth over most of the lower spikes, such as 1% low FPS (which goes near 50 FPS with DLSS 2) and 0.1% FPS (nearly 35 FPS with DLSS 2). All in all, DLSS 3 enables a near-flawless experience at extremely high frame rates without hitches of any sort. If you have a 4K 144 Hz display, you can expect to take full advantage of your expensive product. Unfortunately, there is no video sharing platform with support for 4K 120+ FPS videos, so you can't really get a feeling for that unless you see it for yourself.