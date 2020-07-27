Spider-Man: Miles Morales May Come Bundled with a PS5 Remaster of the Original Spider-Man

Back in June, Sony and Insomniac announced Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for the PS5, and yet some confusion around the exact nature of the title has blunted excitement somewhat. Insomniac insists it’s a full standalone game, similar in scope to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, but Naughty Dog’s game featured a completely new cast of characters and map. Meanwhile, it sounds like Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be built on the same map used in the original Marvel’s Spider-Man. Sooo, wouldn’t it be more correct to call Miles Morales an expansion? It’s a bit confusing.

Well, a new snippet from the latest issue of Game Informer may shed some new light on what exactly to expect from Spider-Man: Miles Morales…

Miles Morales isn't a traditional sequel, since it comes bundled with a remastered version of Insomniac's Spider-Man that takes full advantage of the PS5 hardware.

It would certainly make sense to remaster Insomniac’s original Spider-Man if they’re updating its version of New York City for Miles Morales anyways. Still, you have to wonder why Insomniac is so insistent it will be a “standalone” game. Will multiple bundles be offered? Perhaps you can buy just Spider-Man: Miles Morales as well as a bundle that includes the original game? Either way, it seems very likely that a PS5 Spider-Man remaster is in the works. Haven’t been keeping up with Spider-Man: Miles Morales? This brief story teaser is about all we know so far…

Let’s set the scene for the game a little more. It’s now wintertime, about a year after the events of the first game. Marvel’s New York is covered in snow, and just before Christmas break, and a war between an energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army has broken out. Miles’s new home in Harlem is at the heart of the battle.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales swings onto PS5 this holiday season.