Spider-Man 2 May Be Coming from Insomniac Games “Sooner Than You Think”

Marvel’s Spider-Man has been an unqualified success for Sony and developer Insomniac Games, garnering glowing reviews, enthusiastic fan response, and great sales (over 13 million copies moved as of the end of August 2019). A sequel is pretty much a guarantee, particularly since Sony now owns Insomniac Games, and that next web-slinging adventure may not be that far away.

Former Game Informer news editor and reliable insider Imran Khan had a few words to say about a potential Spider-Man follow up on the latest Kinda Funny Gamescast (thanks to Push Square for the find). Apparently, he’s already heard a lot about the sequel, and it may be arriving “sooner than you think.” If you’ve got some time to spare, you can check out the full show, below.

Here’s the pertinent quote about Spider-Man 2…

I know too much about [Marvel's Spider-Man 2], so I can't speculate too much. I think a Spider-Man 2 will come sooner than we think.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Khan mentions Christmas 2021 as a possible release date for Spider-Man 2, which is believable enough. That would give Insomniac around three years to produce a sequel, which is standard for most third-party developers, although Sony first-party studios usually get longer to tinker with their games. There’s also the question of the PS5 – obviously any Spider-Man sequel would be on Sony’s new system, so could that complicate the development process? So yeah, a late 2021 release date feels both expected and kind of surprising at the same time. I guess we’ll see how things pan out.

What do you think? When will we be able to get our hands on Spider-Man 2? Does 2021 seem like a solid bet? Will they actually be able to sneak the game out earlier as a PS5 launch title? In the meantime, you can grab out Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY edition for only $20 as part of today’s Cyber Monday sales.