Spencer: Xbox Series S Main Reason for Higher-than-ever Xbox Console Player Growth in Asia With Majority of Sales Coming From First-Time Xbox Owners

Aernout van de Velde
Sep 15, 2022, 07:42 AM EDT
xbox series s asia japan growth spencer
Xbox Series S fan art

Xbox boss Phil Spencer kicked off the Xbox Tokyo Game Show stream and has some interesting details to share about the Xbox brand in Asia.

According to Spencer, over the past year, Xbox has been greatly growing in Asia with the team welcoming more players in Japan and Asia to the Xbox community than ever before. Interestingly, as stated by the Xbox head, the Xbox Series S was the main reason for the higher-than-ever Xbox console player growth in the country this generation with the majority of hardware sales coming from first-time Xbox owners – an interesting tidbit for sure and quite impressive.

“We’re incredibly thankful for everyone who has chosen to play with us”, Spencer said during his speech. He added, “This generation, we’re welcoming more new console players to Xbox than ever before in Asia, largely because of [Xbox] Series S, where more than half of sales have gone to first-time Xbox owners.”

Microsoft launched the Xbox Series X|S globally back in November of 2020 with the consoles releasing in China in June 2021. The Xbox Series X|S combo has been doing quite well in Asia, vastly outselling the Xbox One. In fact, it was recently reported that the Xbox Series S outsold the PlayStation 5 in Japan. Here’s what we had to say about the Series S in our review upon launch:

"The Xbox Series S is a system aimed at the player that just wants to play games. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Microsoft have made an all-digital system compelling even for an old gamer like myself, still clutching onto a physical collection. This console will play all of the games you already enjoy on Xbox better than the Xbox One S could, and will enable you to play all the biggest games for years into the future. If you just want to play games with no-frills, the Xbox Series S is for you."

