Spencer: Bringing Call of Duty to Switch Will Require Some ”Time”; Refers to Minecraft Franchise

Getting Call of Duty on the Nintendo Switch will require a bit of time, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has said.

Earlier this week, Microsoft made a commitment to bring the Call of Duty series to the Nintendo Switch if the Activision-Blizzard megadeal gets approved. Following this announcement, many started asking questions on how this will pan out as Nintendo has long refrained from releasing Call of Duty games on its platform. The last game in the franchise that was released on a Nintendo platform was Call of Duty: Ghosts on the Wii-U back in 2013.

So if the Microsoft Activision deal passes, when will we see Call of Duty games on Nintendo’s platform? Well, as pointed out by Spencer in a new interview with The Washington Post, games won’t instantly be available on the Switch. Instead, it will take a bit of time.

“You can imagine if [the deal] closed on that date, starting to do development work to make that happen would likely take a little bit of time,” the Xbox head said, referring to June next year as Microsoft expects the deal to close by then. “Once we get into the rhythm of this, our plan would be that when [a Call of Duty game] launches on PlayStation, Xbox and PC, that it would also be available on Nintendo at the same time.”

Spencer continued by referring to the Minecraft franchise being brought to Nintendo’s platform as well as other platforms.

“We would do this with Minecraft as well, where we would do specific work to make the game run well on Nintendo Switch and their silicon and support their platform completely,” he said. “We do the same when we ship on PlayStation 5.”

The Xbox boss was also asked about getting a game like Call of Duty to run on the somewhat lower-specced Switch.

"Minecraft and Call of Duty are different games. But from how you get games onto Nintendo, how you run a development team that is targeting multiple platforms, that’s experience we have.”

Some interesting words from Spencer and we will have to wait and see how Microsoft’s Activision-Blizzard deal pans out before we can think about getting Call of Duty games on a Nintendo platform. What are your thoughts on this matter? Hit the comments.